UK watchdog fines Ghana International Bank for poor controls

LONDON, June 23 (Reuters) - Britain's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has fined Ghana International Bank 5.8 million pounds ($7.08 million) for failings in its anti-money laundering controls.

"No evidence of actual money laundering was detected, though the risk of money laundering as a result of these deficient systems was significant," the FCA said in a statement, adding that the bank has not disputed the findings and agreed to settle early.

($1 = 0.8192 pounds)

(Reporting by Huw Jones Editing by David Goodman )

