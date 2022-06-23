World Markets

UK watchdog fines Ghana International Bank for poor controls

Reuters
Britain's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has fined Ghana International Bank 5.8 million pounds ($7.08 million) for failings in its anti-money laundering controls.

"No evidence of actual money laundering was detected, though the risk of money laundering as a result of these deficient systems was significant," the FCA said in a statement, adding that the bank has not disputed the findings and agreed to settle early.

