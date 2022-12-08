UK watchdog fines BMW after failure to meet information request

Adds BMW response, details, background

Dec 8 (Reuters) - German luxury automobile firm BMW BMWG.DE was fined 30,000 pounds ($36,519) plus a daily penalty of 15,000 pounds by UK's anti-trust regulator on Thursday for failing to provide requested information related to an ongoing industry probe.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said it believes BMW holds information important to the probe it launched earlier in the year over suspected anti-competitive conduct in relation to recycling of old or written-off vehicles.

"Although BMW UK provided information, the wider BMW Group has failed to comply fully with the CMA's legal request, and has claimed the CMA does not have jurisdiction," the regulator said, adding it does not accept BMW's argument.

The CMA said the daily penalty will continue to accumulate until BMW provides the information it requested, or the watchdog issues an infringement decision, or closes the case.

"The relevant BMW Group companies are cooperating with the competent authorities within the framework of the applicable legal requirements but also reserve their procedural rights when authorities act beyond the scope of their powers," BMW said in an e-mailed statement.

The European Commission is also running a parallel investigation into the issue.

($1 = 0.8215 pounds)

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka and Sinchita Mitra in Bengaluru, and Christina Amann in Berlin; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Pushkala.A@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @pullthekart; Mobile: +91 852 751 3793 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.