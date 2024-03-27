UK watchdog concerned over insurers' valuation of written-off or stolen vehicles

Adds quotes, details from third paragraph

March 27 (Reuters) - Britain's financial watchdog said on Wednesday it had found shortcomings in how some motor insurance firms were valuing written-off or stolen vehicles, despite previous warnings against unfair treatment of customers in this way.

Following a review of multiple companies under its supervision, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said it found evidence some firms were offering customers less than what the written-off or stolen vehicle was worth and only increasing that offer when a customer complained.

The regulator said it was engaging with the firms reviewed to ensure they made improvements in respect of its findings.

"Having your vehicle written off or stolen can be intensely stressful and we expect firms to offer the right support to help their customers," Sheldon Mills, the FCA's executive director, consumers and competition said in a statement.

The FCA has put fair treatment of retail customers at the heart of its mission since introducing the so-called Consumer Duty in July 2023. The rules compel financial firms to act to deliver "good outcomes" for those customers.

(Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru and Sinead Cruise in London; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala and Angus MacSwan)

