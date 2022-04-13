Markets
MSFT

UK watchdog closes online gaming probe as Sony, Nintendo make pledges

Contributor
Pushkala Aripaka Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CARLO ALLEGRI

Britain's competition regulator on Wednesday closed its investigation into online gaming after securing pledges from Sony and Nintendo over how they automatically renew subscriptions of customers using the services.

April 13 (Reuters) - Britain's competition regulator on Wednesday closed its investigation into online gaming after securing pledges from Sony 6758.T and Nintendo 7974.T over how they automatically renew subscriptions of customers using the services.

The Competition and Markets Authority said it got undertakings relating to Sony's PlayStation Plus and the Nintendo Switch Online Service, months after Microsoft MSFT.O also made similar pledges for its Xbox services.

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Pushkala.A@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @pullthekart; Mobile: +91 852 751 3793 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MSFT

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular