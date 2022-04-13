UK watchdog closes online gaming probe as Sony, Nintendo make pledges

April 13 (Reuters) - Britain's competition regulator on Wednesday closed its investigation into online gaming after securing pledges from Sony 6758.T and Nintendo 7974.T over how they automatically renew subscriptions of customers using the services.

The Competition and Markets Authority said it got undertakings relating to Sony's PlayStation Plus and the Nintendo Switch Online Service, months after Microsoft MSFT.O also made similar pledges for its Xbox services.

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

