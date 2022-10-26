UK watchdog clears London Stock Exchange takeover of Quantile

LONDON, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Britain's competition watchdog said on Wednesday it had cleared London Stock Exchange Group's LSEG.L takeover of Quantile Group after an in-depth investigation.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) concluded that the deal did not raise substantial competition concerns in Britain.

London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) agreed to buy Quantile last year for up to 274 million pounds ($314.25 million) to expand its range of post-trade risk management solutions for banks, hedge funds and financial institutions trading derivatives.

($1 = 0.8719 pounds)

(Reporting By Pamela Barbaglia; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

