EDF

UK watchdog clears EDF's proposed deal for GE's nuclear turbine unit

May 25, 2023 — 02:30 am EDT

May 25 (Reuters) - UK's antitrust regulator said on Thursday it will not refer EDF's EDF.PA proposed deal to buy General Electric Co's GE.N France-based nuclear turbine unit to a phase 2 investigation.

EDF had said it would buy the turbine unit from GE as the state-owned utility firm seeks to bundle nuclear activities deemed as strategic in France's new push for multi-billion investments into new reactors.

