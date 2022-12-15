UK watchdog clears $5 bln Sika-MBCC merger

Dec 15 (Reuters) - UK's competition watchdog on Thursday cleared Swiss chemicals firm Sika AG SIKA.S and Germany-based MBCC's 4.5 billion pound ($5.57 billion) merger after they agreed to sell a part of the business to address competition concerns.

The companies proposed to sell MBCC's chemical admixtures business in the UK, Europe and several other countries, ensuring that the deal would not harm the UK construction industry by reducing quality and increasing prices, the Competition and Markets Authority said.

($1 = 0.8073 pounds)

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

