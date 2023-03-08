UK watchdog calls for 'holistic' review of capital market after Arm listing snub

March 08, 2023 — 10:18 am EST

LONDON, March 8 (Reuters) - The decision by UK tech company Arm to only list in New York shows that a "holistic effort" is needed to reverse the decline in Britain's share of global company listings, Ashley Alder, chair of the Financial Conduct Authority, said on Wednesday.

Alder said the decline in listings was due to several factors, including a lack of investment in companies by pension funds and insurers.

"What I don't see is a holistic effort on how to address all of that yet, I think there should be," he told parliament.

