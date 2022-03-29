Markets

UK watchdog blocks $5 bln Cargotec-Konecranes merger

Aby Jose Koilparambil Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/LEHTIKUVA

Britain's competition watchdog said on Tuesday it blocked a proposed merger between Finnish industrial machinery companies Cargotec Corp and Konecranes Abp after its in-depth probe identified "substantial competition concerns".

The UK regulator's move comes a month after the potential 4.5-billion-euro ($5.1 billion) deal got a conditional antitrust approval from the European Union as both parties in January offered to sell assets to address the competition concerns.

