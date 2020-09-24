US Markets

UK watchdog blasts banks over dirty money safeguards

Contributor
Huw Jones Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Not all of Britain's financial firms are convinced of the need to invest large sums to crack down on dirty money, leaving the quality of anti-money laundering controls falling short, the Financial Conduct Authority's chief enforcer said on Thursday.

By Huw Jones

LONDON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Not all of Britain's financial firms are convinced of the need to invest large sums to crack down on dirty money, leaving the quality of anti-money laundering controls falling short, the Financial Conduct Authority's chief enforcer said on Thursday.

Global banks, including UK-based HSBC, Barclays and Standard Chartered, face fresh scrutiny on their efforts to curb money laundering after a cache of leaked documents showed they transferred more than $2 trillion in suspect funds over nearly two decades.

"What surprises me still is there is a view in some quarters that anti-money laundering systems and controls is a lot of money for nothing in return, and it's a huge bureaucratic exercise in red tape rather than something that's really important," the FCA's head of enforcement Mark Steward told reporters.

"What that tells me is that the point of AML controls has somehow got lost and gone missing from the challenge, and understanding that this is all about reducing crime of a very serious nature."

Steward said banks are spending a lot of money on systems and controls that in many cases, are still not yet good enough to do the job and "something really needs to happen".

"I am not yet sure that there is a strong enough, unanimous view that this is really serious," Steward said.

There is no major bank in Britain that hasn't been or isn't currently the subject of an ongoing probe related to the adequacy of their dirty money safeguards, he said.

"We have a number of cases in the pipeline," he said.

(Reporting by Huw Jones, editing by Kirstin Ridley, Kirsten Donovan)

((huw.jones@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 3326; Reuters Messaging: huw.jones.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: How Investors Start to Position Themselves in front of the Election

    WealthWise Financial CEO Loreen Gilbert joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss what she is watching in the markets as investors start to position themselves in front of the election.

    Sep 10, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular