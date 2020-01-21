US Markets

UK watchdog begins two-year crackdown on financial advisers

Contributor
Huw Jones Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Britain's markets watchdog told financial advisers on Tuesday they face a two-year crack down to stop unsuitable advice, investment scams and excessive fees.

LONDON, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Britain's markets watchdog told financial advisers on Tuesday they face a two-year crack down to stop unsuitable advice, investment scams and excessive fees.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said in a "Dear CEO" letter to heads of financial advice firms it regulates that the sector has a valuable role to play.

"However, we are seeing an increasing number of cases where the actions of firms are resulting in significant harm to consumers’ financial well-being," said Debbie Gupta, the FCA's director of financial advice supervision, in the letter.

"There will be increased focus on these areas as part of our wider supervision of firms over the next two years."

(Reporting by Huw Jones, editing by Carolyn Cohn)

((huw.jones@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 3326; Reuters Messaging: huw.jones.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular