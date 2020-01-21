US Markets

UK wants "appropriate global solution" on digital tax - PM's spokesman

Reuters
Britain wants a global solution on taxing digital firms, and is fully engaged in international discussions to find one, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said on Tuesday, responding to comments from U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

