UK wage growth outstrips US and EU rises: Indeed

By contrast, growth in advertised salaries in the United States slowed to 5.3%, after outstripping British wage growth throughout 2022, while in the euro zone it edged down to 4.7%.

Among big euro zone countries, salary growth was fastest in Germany at 6.2%, and weakest in Italy at just 1.6%. Pay growth remained on an upward trend in Spain and the Netherlands.

The rise in advertised salaries in Britain was greatest in nursing and low-paid roles such as retail, hospitality and cleaning. This likely reflected a 9.7% rise in the minimum wage in April and a government pay deal with nurses worth about 5%, Indeed said.

Britain saw a similar decline in the number of job vacancies relative to the number of people unemployed as in the United States and the euro zone, potentially pointing towards downward pressure on wages ahead.

Wage growth in Britain is still well below consumer price inflation, which was 8.7% in April, and in double digits for seven months before that.

Other data have shown more of a softening in the labour market. Britain's Recruitment and Employment Confederation reported the weakest growth in starting salaries since April 2021 earlier on Thursday.

The most recent official data showed annual wage growth excluding bonuses for all employees - not just new starters - at 6.7% in the first quarter of 2023.

