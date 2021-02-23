US Markets
UK vaccine supply dips this week but "bumper weeks" ahead, minister says

Alistair Smout Reuters
Britain is facing a quieter week in its vaccination rollout due to uneven supply schedules, health minister Matt Hancock said on Tuesday, adding he expects supplies to increase next month.

Asked about Monday's vaccination figures, which were the lowest level since daily figures were first published on Jan. 11, Hancock said: "It's all about the supply. We have got a quieter week this week and then we're going to have some really bumper weeks in March."

"It's about the supply schedules... we have seen ups and downs in the delivery schedule," he told LBC radio.

Mondays have consistently been the lowest weekly day for vaccinations.

