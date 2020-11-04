US Markets
PFE

UK vaccine chief hopes for positive Oxford and Pfizer data in early Dec.

Contributor
Alistair Smout Reuters
Published

Britain's vaccine chief said on Wednesday that she hoped to see positive interim COVID-19 vaccine data from both Oxford and Pfizer and BioNTech in early December allowing a roll out to start this year.

LONDON, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Britain's vaccine chief said on Wednesday that she hoped to see positive interim COVID-19 vaccine data from both Oxford and Pfizer PFE.N and BioNTech 22UAy.F in early December allowing a roll out to start this year.

"If I put on my rose-tinted specs, I would hope that we will see positive interim data from both Oxford and from Pfizer/BioNTech in early December and if we get that then I think we have got the possibility of deploying by the year end," Kate Bingham, the chair of the UK Vaccine Taskforce, told lawmakers.

(Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

((guy.faulconbridge@thomsonreuters.com; 07825218698;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PFE AZN

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular