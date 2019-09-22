US Markets

UK-US trade deal to be struck by July, Trump and PM Johnson agree - The Sun

Contributor
Guy Faulconbridge Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/POOL

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and U.S. President Donald Trump have agreed to strike a UK-U.S. trade deal by July next year, The Sun newspaper reported.

LONDON, Sept 23 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and U.S. President Donald Trump have agreed to strike a UK-U.S. trade deal by July next year, The Sun newspaper reported.

Trump and Johnson could publicly commit to the timeline when they meet in New York this week.

"The political will is there now on both sides to do the deal by July," The Sun quoted a senior government source as saying. "It's a great win for us, and Trump is also really keen to shout about it in the States."

"There is also a recognition on both sides of the Atlantic that it must be done by then because the U.S. election cycle starts soon afterwards," the source was quoted as saying.

(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Kate Holton)

((guy.faulconbridge@thomsonreuters.com; 07825218698;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular