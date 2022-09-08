UK unions suspend strike action following death of Queen Elizabeth

Adds context, statements by CWU and TSSA unions

LONDON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Three British trade unions representing postal workers and transport staff said they would suspend their scheduled strikesfollowing the death of Queen Elizabeth.

Royal Mail members of the CWU (Communication Workers Union) had planned to take industrial action on Friday over a pay dispute, but the union said it had called off the strike after the passing of the Queen.

The RMT (National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers) said it had suspended its strikes planned for Sept. 15 and 17. "We express our deepest condolences to her family, friends and the country," it said in a statement.

The TSSA (Transport Salaried Staffs' Association) said it was cancelling its planned strike action for September and "will be respecting the period of public mourning."

Britain has faced a wave of industrial action across different sectors as workers demand higher pay and conditions to counter fast-rising inflation.

