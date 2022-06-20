UK union votes to accept Ryanair's post-COVID pay restoration offer

Adds details

LONDON, June 20 (Reuters) - British union BALPA said on Monday that its pilots have voted to accept airline Ryanair's RYA.Irevised offer on post-COVID pay restoration after negotiations.

"Following the intense negotiations Ryanair put forward a revised offer. BALPA members were balloted and voted to accept the offer," the union said.

The vote comes as airlines struggle to find staff while demand for travel has shot up after the pandemic.

(Reporting by Conor Humphries and Muvija M; editing by William James)

