UK union Unite suspends Tesco strikes after new pay offer

LONDON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - British trade union Unite said on Wednesday pre-Christmas strike action by workers at four Tesco TSCO.L distribution centres had been suspended after the supermarket group made an improved pay offer.

Unite said workers have been offered a minimum of a 5.5% increase backdated to July 2021 and an additional 0.5% from February 2022. The union had previously rejected a 4% offer.

Unite will now ballot its members on the offer and is recommending its acceptance.

If the deal is rejected by members then fresh strike action will be announced but that is unlikely to be before January 2022, the union said.

Tesco is still facing walkouts by more than 5,000 members of the Usdaw union at nine UK depots - Daventry, Peterborough, Hinckley and Lichfield in central England, Goole in northern England, Southampton in southern England, Livingston in Scotland and Magor in Wales.

Usdaw has said its members will strike from Dec. 20 to Dec. 24 but is still talking to Tesco.

