UK union Unite suspends Tesco strikes after new pay offer

LONDON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - British trade union Unite said on Wednesday pre-Christmas strike action by workers at four Tesco TSCO.L distribution centres had been suspended after the supermarket group made an improved pay offer.

Unite said workers have been offered a minimum of a 5.5% increase backdated to July 2021 and an additional 0.5% from February 2022.

The union will now ballot its members on the offer and is recommending its acceptance.

(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Kate Holton)

