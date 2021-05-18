UK unemployment rate unexpectedly rate fell in Q1 ONS

Removes additional words in headline and in first paragraph

LONDON, May 18 (Reuters) - Britain's unemployment rate unexpectedly fell to 4.8% between January and March, a period which the country spent under a tight COVID lockdown, official figures showed on Tuesday.

Economists polled by Reuters had mostly expected the unemployment rate to hold at 4.9%.

(Reporting by William Schomberg and David Milliken)

((william.schomberg@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 7778; Reuters Messaging: william.schomberg.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.