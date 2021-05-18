UK unemployment rate unexpectedly rate fell in Q1 ONS

Contributors
William Schomberg Reuters
David Milliken Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CARL RECINE

Britain's unemployment rate unexpectedly fell to 4.8% in the January-March, a period which the country spent under a tight COVID lockdown, official figures showed on Tuesday.

Removes additional words in headline and in first paragraph

LONDON, May 18 (Reuters) - Britain's unemployment rate unexpectedly fell to 4.8% between January and March, a period which the country spent under a tight COVID lockdown, official figures showed on Tuesday.

Economists polled by Reuters had mostly expected the unemployment rate to hold at 4.9%.

(Reporting by William Schomberg and David Milliken)

((william.schomberg@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 7778; Reuters Messaging: william.schomberg.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More