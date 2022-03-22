UK, U.S. trade chiefs to meet Tuesday on steel tariffs -sources

updates with quote from UK official

BALTIMORE, Md., March 22 (Reuters) - U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo will meet her British counterpart Anne-Marie Trevelyan on Tuesday to finalize a possible deal on removing U.S. steel and aluminum tariffs, two sources familiar with the situation told Reuters.

Trevelyan, in Baltimore for two days of meetings with U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai, said on Monday that the two sides were making good progress in the steel talks, which are led by the Commerce Department.

One of the sources, who was not authorized to speak publicly, said Trevelyan and Raimondo were expected to seal a deal on the tariffs during their meeting.

Representatives for the U.S. Department of Commerce could not be immediately reached for comment.

A spokesperson for the British government said the two sides had been working "apace" to resolve the longstanding irritant in U.S.-British relations, and confirmed that Trevelyan and Raimondo would meet on the issue later Tuesday.

"We are optimistic that a deal could be reached soon," the spokesperson said.

In an interview with the Daily Mail published late on Monday, Trevelyan was quoted as saying she believed a deal on the tariffs could pave the way for resumption of formal negotiations on a free trade agreement that were put on ice when President Joe Biden took office in January 2021.

She said there had "definitely" been a change of approach from Biden and his administration were interested in the idea.

The Daily Mail said the United States was expected to agree to remove tariffs on British steel and aluminium exports that have been in place since 2018, with Britain to drop retaliatory tariffs on American brands such as Harley-Davidson.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; writing by Andrea Shalal and Susan Heavey; editing by Alexander Smith)

