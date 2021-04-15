Companies
AIR

UK, U.S. talks to resolve Airbus-Boeing dispute are positive -minister

Contributors
Paul Sandle Reuters
Sarah Young Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PAULO WHITAKER

Britain's international trade minister Liz Truss said she was having "very positive" discussions with the United States Trade Representative Katherine Tai about resolving the Airbus Boeing trade dispute.

LONDON, April 15 (Reuters) - Britain's international trade minister Liz Truss said she was having "very positive" discussions with the United States Trade Representative Katherine Tai about resolving the Airbus AIR.PA Boeing BA.N trade dispute.

"I am having very positive discussions with Katherine Tai, my counterpart, about resolving the Airbus-Boeing dispute which has been going on for 16 years," Truss told parliament on Thursday.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle and Sarah Young; Editing by Alistair Smout)

((sarah.young@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 1109; Reuters Messaging: sarah.young.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AIR BA

Other Topics

US Markets

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Companies

Explore

Most Popular