UK, U.S. talks to resolve Airbus-Boeing dispute are positive -minister

LONDON, April 15 (Reuters) - Britain's international trade minister Liz Truss said she was having "very positive" discussions with the United States Trade Representative Katherine Tai about resolving the Airbus AIR.PA Boeing BA.N trade dispute.

"I am having very positive discussions with Katherine Tai, my counterpart, about resolving the Airbus-Boeing dispute which has been going on for 16 years," Truss told parliament on Thursday.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle and Sarah Young; Editing by Alistair Smout)

((sarah.young@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 1109; Reuters Messaging: sarah.young.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.