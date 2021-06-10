US Markets

UK, U.S. reaffirm commitment to N.Ireland peace deal

Contributor
Elizabeth Piper Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE

Britain and the United States reaffirmed their commitment on Thursday to working closely with all parties to a 1998 agreement to protect the delicate peace in Northern Ireland, they said.

LONDON, June 10 (Reuters) - Britain and the United States reaffirmed their commitment on Thursday to working closely with all parties to a 1998 agreement to protect the delicate peace in Northern Ireland, they said.

In a joint statement following talks between British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and U.S. President Joe Biden before the start of a Group of Seven summit, the two underlined their commitment to the Belfast Agreement, which largely ended decades of sectarian violence in the province.

"Today, the U.K. and U.S. reaffirm their commitment to working closely with all parties to the Agreement to protect its delicate balance," they said in the statement.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; editing by William James)

((elizabeth.piper@thomsonreuters.com; 07979746994; Reuters Messaging: elizabeth.piper.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular