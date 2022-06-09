UK two-year yields hit new 13-year high as rate hike bets mount

LONDON, June 9 (Reuters) - British short- and medium-dated government bond yields rose sharply on Thursday after the European Central Bank signalled it would raise interest rates in July and September, prompting markets to bet on faster tightening by the Bank of England too.

Two-, five- and 10-year gilt yields jumped 6-7 basis points on the day, as financial markets priced in BoE rates hitting 2% by September's policy meeting and 3% by May 2023, up from 1% now as central banks battle surging inflation.

Two-year gilt yields GB2YT=RR hit their highest since December 2008 at 1.846%, while five-year yields GB5YT=RR of 1.952% were last higher in August 2014. Ten-year gilt yields GB10YT=RR rose to their highest since October 2014 at 2.319%.

(Reporting by David Milliken)

