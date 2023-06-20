UK two-year yields brush new 15-year high above 5%

LONDON, June 20 (Reuters) - British two-year government bond yields touched a new 15-year high on Tuesday, edging up further after a surge on Monday that pushed yields above 5% for the first time since July 2008.

Two-year gilt yields GB2YT=RR reached 5.088% at 0714 GMT, marginally above Monday's peak of 5.085%, according to Refinitiv data, and less than a basis point up from Monday's closing price.

(Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by Sachin Ravikumar)

