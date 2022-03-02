UK two-year gilts record biggest fall since 2010 in Ukraine turmoil

Credit: REUTERS/PHIL NOBLE

By Andy Bruce and David Milliken

LONDON, March 2 (Reuters) - British two-year government bonds recorded their sharpest one-day slump since 2010 on Wednesday, a day after their biggest gain since 2016's Brexit referendum, as markets wrestled with the economic implications of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

As the invasion and escalation of Western sanctions prompted a new ramping-up of wholesale gas prices, investors sold off interest rate-sensitive short-dated debt as they priced in higher and more persistent inflation.

Two-year gilt yields GB2YT=RRrose 26 basis points on the day, reversing a 25-basis-point drop on Tuesday. It was a similar story for the five-year gilt, which rose 25 basis points on Wednesday after Tuesday's 29-basis-point slump. GB5YT=RR

In a sign of reduced appetite for short-dated British debt, an auction of a gilt maturing in January 2025 attracted the weakest demand for a conventional gilt since mid-2020.

The Debt Management Office said it received offers worth 1.91 times the 3.25 billion pounds ($4.33 billion) sold.

Interest rate futures also moved back to fully pricing in a Bank of England rate hike on March 17 to 0.75% from 0.5%, after showing a 90% probability on Tuesday, and seeing rates reaching 1.75% rather than 1.5% this year. BOEWATCH

"Uncertainty about the path of interest rates over the next year has risen significantly, but in the absence of a larger or sustained sentiment shock the BoE will still feel under pressure to continue normalising in the near term," J.P. Morgan economist Allan Monks said.

Five-year five-year inflation swaps - which price the expected rate of retail price inflation in five to 10 years' time - closed at 4.0462%, their highest since Refinitiv data for the contract began in October 2013 GBIL5YF5Y=R.

Yields for longer-maturity gilts also rose on Wednesday, but by less than for short-dated debt. The 10-year gilt yield GB10YT=RRrecouped just under half of Tuesday's 30 basis-point drop.

($1 = 0.7501 pounds)

