UK two-year gilt yields surge after strong wage data

British two-year government bond yields surged by the most in nearly four weeks on Tuesday following stronger-than-expected wage growth data which many economists think adds to the case for the Bank of England to raise rates faster.

Two-year gilt yields GB2YT=RR rose 16 basis points on the day to 1.40%, on track for their biggest one-day rise since April 21 when Federal Reserve Chair Jay Powell said a half-point rate rise was on the table in the United States.

Average weekly earnings in Britain in the first quarter of this year were 7.0% higher than a year before, a much bigger increase than the median 5.4% forecast in a Reuters poll.

Two-year German yields EU2YT=RR were up 10 basis points on the day, while two-year Treasuries US2YT=RR rose 6 basis points.

