UK two-year gilt yields slump in biggest daily fall since November

LONDON, Feb 16 (Reuters) - British two-year government bond yields tumbled on Wednesday, despite a higher-than-expected inflation reading, as investors trimmed their expectations for a Bank of England interest rate rises over the next three months.

Interest rate-sensitive two-year yields GB2YT=RR were down 13 basis points on the day at 1.414% at 1630 GMT, having started the day at a new 11-year high of 1.565%.

Two-year yields are on track for their biggest daily fall since the BoE wrong-footed investors by keeping rates on hold at its November meeting, which led to the sharpest fall in yields the day of the result of 2016's Brexit referendum.

Five-year yields GB5YT=RR fell 11 basis points to 1.42%, while 10-year gilt yields GB10YT=RR were down 6 basis points at 1.53%.

The sharp move comes despite official data that showed British consumer price inflation rose to its highest since March 1992 in January at 5.5%, just above economists' forecasts of 5.4% in a Reuters poll.

Financial markets have moved aggressively to price in extra tightening this year since the BoE's Feb. 4 meeting when it raised interest rates to 0.5% and a minority of policymakers voted for a rise to 0.75%.

But many economists think markets have overshot by pricing in rates hitting 2% by the end of 2022, and see inflation falling back close to its 2% target in little over a year's time.

Investors on Wednesday scaled back expectations of rates reaching 1.25% by May, which would require an almost unprecedented half-point rate hike at one of the BoE's next two meetings and a quarter-point rise at the other. BOEWATCH

Bank of America economist Robert Wood said he did not expect such a big move, but it was possible if the BoE feared the public might losing confidence in inflation returning to 2%.

"If the BoE is reacting to spot inflation more than forecasts ... then this week's data could mean an outsized rate hike," he said.

Rates of 1% by May are still fully priced in by markets, and there is a 60% chance of a move to 1.25% at the May 5 meeting.

Mixed messages about the likelihood of renewed conflict between Russia and Ukraine also pressed down on short-dated yields globally, with U.S. two-year yields down by about a basis point.

Gilts have typically underperformed against ultra-safe U.S. assets when tensions have been at their peak and outperformed when there has been some relaxation.

