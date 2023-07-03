UK two-year gilt yields rise to highest since June 2008

LONDON, July 3 (Reuters) - British two-year government bond yields GB2YT=RR rose to their highest since June 2008 on Monday at 5.347%, up 8 basis points (bps) from Friday's close, according to Refinitiv data.

Interest rate futures on Monday were showing a roughly 75%chance that the Bank of England would raise interest rates to at least 6.25% by the end of the year, up from 5% after last month's unexpected half-point interest rate increase.

Benchmark 10-year gilt yields GB10YT=RR were only 2 basis point higher in the day at 4.41%, and the inversion of the two-year/10-year yield curve GB2GB10=RR - sometimes viewed as a warning of recession - was close to its greatest in more than a decade at minus 94 bps.

(Reporting by David Milliken Editing by William Schomberg)

((david.milliken@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7513 4034;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.