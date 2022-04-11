UK two-year gilt yields rise to 11-year high

LONDON, April 11 (Reuters) - British two-year government borrowing costs briefly rose to their highest level in more than 11 years, tracking a broader rise in German and U.S. bond yields despite sub-par British growth data earlier on Monday.

Interest-rate-sensitive two-year gilt yields GB2YT=RR rose as high as 1.57% at 0821 GMT, up 7 basis points on the day and their highest since February 2011, before falling back to 1.55%.

Benchmark 10-year gilt yields GB10YT=RR hit their highest since January 2016 at 1.82%, up 6 basis points on the day and broadly in line with the equivalent German bond DE10YT=RR.

British monthly gross domestic product growth dropped to 0.1% in February from 0.8% in January -- a sharper slowdown than most economists had expected, reflecting reduced COVID-related spending, component shortages in the automotive industry and storm disruption to construction.

But financial markets still expect the Bank of England to raise interest rates to 1% from 0.75% on May 5 after its next meeting, and see rates at 2% or 2.25% by the end of the year, as central banks try to bring down surging inflation.

NatWest Markets forecast that 10-year gilt yields will rise to 2% by the end of the year, reflecting downward pressure on prices from the end of BoE gilt purchases and the poor return for foreign investors after hedging for currency risk.

"Gilts are no longer attractive in a globally rising yield environment," NatWest head of rates strategy, Imogen Bachra, wrote in a note to clients.

(Reporting by David Milliken, Editing by Paul Sandle)

