UK two-year gilt yields record biggest monthly rise since 2009

By David Milliken

LONDON, Jan 31 (Reuters) - British two-year government bond yields GB2YT=RR recorded their biggest monthly rise since November 2009 in January, as investors rushed to price in a series of Bank of England interest rate rises this year.

Rate-sensitive two-year yields rose to their highest since May 2011 at 1.058% on Monday - 8 basis points up on the day - and at 1630 GMT were 37 basis points higher than at the end of December.

Benchmark 10-year yields GB10YT=RR were up 7 basis points on the day at 1.314%, the highest since March 2019.

Futures markets on Monday priced in five quarter-point interest rate rises by the BoE this year, starting on Thursday with a rate increase to 0.5% and finishing with rates at 1.5% by December. BOEWATCH

Just a year ago, two-year gilt yields were negative and financial markets expected the BoE to cut rates below zero. But a surge in British inflation to its highest in nearly 30 years and plans for tightening by the U.S. Federal Reserve have caused gilt yields to soar.

The BoE became the world's first major central bank to raise rates since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in December, when it increased Bank Rate to 0.25% from 0.1%.

A rate rise to 0.5% will mean the BoE will stop reinvesting the proceeds of gilts which mature from its 875 billion pound ($1.17 trillion) quantitative easing stockpile, placing some upward pressure on gilt yields.

But most economists think markets have got ahead of themselves in pricing in five BoE rate rises for this year.

Peder Beck-Friis, portfolio manager at major asset manager PIMCO, said two or three BoE rate rises were more likely and that inflation was likely to peak soon.

"More broadly, we don't expect the BoE to tighten as quickly as the Fed, as the BoE is closer to neutral and we see greater inflationary risks in the U.S.," he said.

Financial markets expect at least 4 rate rises by the Fed this year.

