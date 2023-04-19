UK two-year gilt yields jump to highest since March 9 after CPI surprise

April 19, 2023 — 03:04 am EDT

Written by David Milliken for Reuters

LONDON, April 19 (Reuters) - British short-dated government bond yields jumped to their highest level since March 9 on Wednesday after official figures showed consumer price inflation fell less than expected in March.

Two-year gilt yields GB2YT=RR rose by 12 basis points on the day to as high as 3.807%, while five-year yields GB5YT=RR also rose a similar amount to 3.702%, as investors increased bets on a Bank of England rate rise next month.

Ten-year gilt yields GB10YT=RR, which are less sensitive to short-term moves in interest rates, were 6 bps higher at 3.75%.

Interest rate futures showed a 95% chance of a quarter-point increase in Bank Rate to 4.5% from the BoE on May 11, up from 80% on Tuesday.

