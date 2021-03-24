UK two-year gilt yields hit one-month low after CPI slump

British two-year government bond yields hit a one-month low and briefly dipped below zero on Tuesday when trading started after the release of unexpectedly weak inflation data.

Consumer price inflation in February fell to 0.4% from January's 0.7%, in contrast the average forecast in a Reuters poll for a further rise to 0.8%.

Two-year gilt yields GB2YT=RR dropped as low as -0.001%, their lowest since Feb. 22, and at 0806 GMT were just over a basis point down on the day at 0.033%.

Ten-year yields GB10YT=RR were 4 basis points lower at 0.73%, their lowest since March 11.

