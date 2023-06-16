UK two-year gilt yields hit new 15-year high as BoE rate hike expectations climb

LONDON, June 16 (Reuters) - British two-year government bond yields hit a fresh 15-year high on Friday as a sell-off triggered by Tuesday's unexpectedly high wage inflation data continued, and economists raised their expectations for how much the Bank of England will raise rates.

Two-year gilt yields GB2YT=RR rose as much as 9 basis points (bps) on the day to peak at 4.986% at 1429 GMT, their highest since July 2008. Five-year gilt yields GB5YT=RR were up as much as 6 bps at 4.595%, the highest since October's post-"mini budget" turmoil.

Financial markets are pricing in a 70% chance that BoE interest rates will reach 5.75% by December, and a nearly 50% chance that the BoE will raise them to 6% in early 2024.

Economists at BNP Paribas revised up their forecast for the peak in BoE rates on Friday to 5.5% from 5%, a decision they said was "in response to evidence of more persistent inflation".

"The BoE's long-stated guidance has been that it will continue to tighten policy in response to persistent inflationary pressures," they wrote in a note to clients.

A Reuters poll earlier this week showed economists were unanimous in expecting the BoE to raise rates to 4.75% next week from 4.5%, but most expected rates to go no higher than 5% later this year.

(Reporting by David Milliken, Editing by Paul Sandle)

