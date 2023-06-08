UK two-year gilt yields hit highest since 'mini-budget' turmoil

LONDON, June 8 (Reuters) - British two-year government bond yields hit their highest level since last September's "mini-budget" turmoil amid a continued selloff of government bonds in global markets on Thursday on worries about further increases in borrowing costs.

Interest-rate sensitive two-year gilt yields GB2YT=RR rose by as much as three basis points on the day to peak at 4.602%, their highest level since Sept. 29 when they surged on worries about former Prime Minister Liz Truss's economic programme.

Canada's central bank surprised markets on Wednesday by hiking its overnight rate to a 22-year high of 4.75%, triggering a fall in the price of government bonds in many markets.

(Reporting by William Schomberg; editing by David Milliken)

