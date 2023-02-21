US Markets

UK two-year gilt yields hit 4-month high after strong PMI survey

Credit: REUTERS/PHIL NOBLE

February 21, 2023 — 06:45 am EST

LONDON, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Yields on British two-year government bonds GB2YT=RR hit their highest level in more than four months on Tuesday after a survey of private sector companies suggested more strength in the economy than previously thought.

The two-year yield touched 3.906%, their highest since Oct. 17 - when British markets were in flux over the tax-cutting plans of former prime minister Liz Truss - and a jump of about 16 basis points on day, rising by more than yields on U.S. and German government bonds.

Investors were pricing a 96% chance of the Bank of England raising interest rates by a further quarter of a percentage point on March 23, after its next scheduled Monetary Policy Committee meeting.

