UK two-year gilt yields highest since June 2008 as rate hike bets mount

LONDON, July 3 (Reuters) - British two-year government bond yields GB2YT=RR rose to their highest since June 2008 on Monday at 5.406%, up more than 14 basis points from Friday's close, as expectations for higher Bank of England interest rates continued to climb.

Government borrowing costs and rate expectations have been on a steady upward path since mid-May, pushed higher by signs of persistent inflation.

Interest rate futures on Monday were showing a roughly 80%chance that the Bank of England would raise interest rates to at least 6.25% by the end of the year, up from 5% after last month's unexpected half-point interest rate increase.

Last week BoE Governor Andrew Bailey said "we'll see" if markets were correct in their bets on rate hikes, and noted that persistent inflation would reduce the likelihood of early cuts.

"This is in line with our view that 6% in Bank Rate feels like a reasonable base case, but risks are not skewed heavily to the upside," Imogen Bachra, head of rates strategy at NatWest Markets, said in a note to clients on Monday.

The BoE's recent reference to the impact of higher interest rates on renters, as well as signs of difficulties in highly geared sectors such as water utilities, pointed to the headwinds to higher rates, she added.

Two-year swap rates GBPSB6L2Y=, which are directly influenced by gilt yields and drive mortgage lenders' financing costs, rose above 6.22%, their highest since July 2008.

There was little new data behind Monday's move. June's final UK manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) showed a slowdown in price pressures, while the Citi/YouGov inflation expectations survey showed higher near-term expectations but a fall in long-run expectations to their lowest since April 2021.

Benchmark 10-year gilt yields GB10YT=RR were only 5 basis point higher in the day at 4.44%, reflecting a more subdued view on the long-term prospects for growth, inflation and Bank of England rates.

Normally long-term bond yields are higher than those for shorter maturities, but this pattern has been inverted for gilts since late May, and on Monday the 2/10 yield curve GB2GB10=RR was its most inverted since June 2008 at minus 97 bps.

Inverted bond yield curves are often viewed as a warning that financial markets expect recession, although the relationship between gilts and British recessions is weaker than that between U.S. government bonds and recessions.

The last time the 2/10 gilt curve was more inverted than now on a sustained basis was in the first half of 2000, after which the economy slowed but did not contract.

The U.S. 2/10-year Treasury curve on Monday hit its deepest inversion since 1981 - the high-inflation era of Fed Chairman Paul Volcker - in a sign financial markets see Fed tightening eventually tipping the U.S. into recession.

Referring to gilts, Bachra said the underperformance trend looked overstated relative to past BoE tightening cycles, and that looming issuance was likely to push up yields for 10-year and particularly 30-year gilts relative to shorter maturities.

