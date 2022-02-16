UK two-year gilt yields head for biggest daily fall since Nov. 4

British two-year government bond yields tumbled on Wednesday, despite a higher-than-expected inflation reading, as investors pared back their expectations for a Bank of England interest rate rises over the next three months.

Two-year yields GB2YT=RR were down 12 basis points on the day at 1.43% at 1420 GMT, having started the day at a new 11-year high of 1.565%, and are on track for their biggest daily fall since the BoE wrong-footed investors by keeping rates on hold at its November meeting.

Interest rate futures still price in BoE rates reaching 2% by the end of this year - much higher than most economists expect. But investors have scaled back expectations of rates reaching 1.25% by May, which would require an almost unprecedented half-point rate hike at one of the BoE's next two meetings and a quarter-point rise at the other.

