UK two-year gilt yields drop to lowest since Nov. 5

British two-year government bond yields sank to their lowest in more than a month on Monday as part of Brexit worries and a broader fall in U.S. and German bond yields.

Two-year gilt yields GB2YT=RR fell by -0.083%, 5 basis points below Friday's close, when trading restarted on Monday, their lowest level since Nov. 5.

Ten-year gilt yields GB10YT=RR dropped by almost 6 basis points to 0.295%, the lowest since Dec. 1, as risk-averse investors bid up the price of fixed income assets.

