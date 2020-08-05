UK two-year gilt yields at one-month high before BoE decision

LONDON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - British two-year government bond yields GB2YT=RR rose to a one-month high on Wednesday, a day before the Bank of England is expected to keep its key interest rate on hold and confirm a slowdown in the pace of gilt purchases.

British 10-year government bond yields GB10YT=RR struck a record low of 0.065% on Tuesday, but two-year borrowing costs are clear of the all-time low of -0.130% they plumbed on July 14, reaching a high of -0.044%.

Relative to German two-year bonds DE2YT=RR, gilt yields are their highest since early June DE2GB2=RR.

Short-dated gilt yields have been pushed below zero by a mix of speculation that the BoE could cut the Bank Rate below zero, BoE bond purchases, and global concerns about a second coronavirus wave that would derail economic recovery.

None of the 68 economists polled by Reuters expect the BoE to cut rates this month, and Citi fixed income strategist Jamie Searle said he did not expect a clear signal from the BoE that it is willing to take rates below zero if needed in future.

"Ambiguity or delay is most likely in our view, likely leaving the front-end unmoved," Searle said.

Governor Andrew Bailey has said negative rates are under consideration - in contrast to his predecessor Mark Carney's opposition - but the BoE has not decided if they would boost demand or be practical for Britain's banking system.

The BoE will have to give more clarity on how much the current pace of asset purchases will slow.

In June it approved a further 100 billion pounds ($131 billion) of asset purchases, taking the total to 745 billion pounds. But it said these purchases would need to last until the turn of the year.

Currently the BoE is buying 6.9 billion pounds of gilts a week, down from 13.5 billion pounds when it relaunched its asset purchase programme in March.

Citi said it expected the BoE to announce that weekly purchases, including the reinvestment of maturing gilts, would drop to 4.4 billion pounds - below the rate at which the Debt Management Office is issuing new debt.

"For the curve, this creates steepening vulnerability unless the BoE spells out that QE will be upsized on any fresh issuance shock," Searle said.

($1 = 0.7624 pounds)

(Reporting by David Milliken; editing by Barbara Lewis)

