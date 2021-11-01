UK two-year gilt yield highest since May 2019 before BoE meeting

LONDON, Nov 1 (Reuters) - British two-year government bond yields rose to their highest since May 2019 on Monday as investors braced for the Bank of England to raise interest rates on Thursday for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said on Oct. 17 that the BoE "will have to act" if it sees a risk that inflation expectations will overshoot, and its chief economist Huw Pill described November's rate decision as "live".

Two-year gilt yields GB2YT=RR peaked at 0.760% at 0850 GMT, 5 basis points up on the day and its highest since May 21 2019, aside from a spike to 0.84% that lasted a matter of seconds on Friday just after main trading started.

Ten-year gilt yields GB10YT=RR were 4 basis points higher at 1.08% at 1020 GMT.

Interest rate futures on Monday were pricing in a 97% chance that the BoE would raise interest rates to 0.25% from 0.1%, and see a 50% chance that the BoE will raise interest rates to 0.5% by the end of the year. BOEWATCH

Most economists think this market pricing is too aggressive, however, with a Reuters poll showing an average prediction of a 6-3 split on the BoE's Monetary Policy Committee for rates to stay unchanged.

Investors are also closely focused on the Wednesday's Federal Reserve decision, when the U.S. central bank is expected to announce that it will start to taper its bond purchases.

"Taking this all together, it may end up being a dovish week for the markets if only because market expectations have gone too far for where the world is right now," John Briggs, global head of desk strategy at NatWest Markets, wrote to clients.

NatWest predicts the BoE will keep rates on hold until February, before raising Bank Rate to 0.75% by the end of 2022.

While Pill said he expected inflation could exceed reach 5% soon - more than double its 2% target, and said the BoE did not need to keep policy at emergency settings, other policymakers have been less enthusiastic about raising rates soon.

External MPC member Catherine Mann said market tightening of financial conditions had already done the BoE's work for it, while fellow Silvana Tenreyro has stressed potential labour market weakness, especially after the furlough programme ended.

(Reporting by David Milliken, editing by Andy Bruce)

((david.milliken@reuters.com; +44 20 7542 5109; Reuters Messaging: david.milliken.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.