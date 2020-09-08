UK two-year gilt yield drops to record low on Brexit worries

By William Schomberg and Andy Bruce

LONDON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Yields on short-term British government bonds tumbled to a record low on Tuesday as investors took fright at the prospect of Britain failing to get a post-Brexit trade deal from the European Union.

The yield on 2-year gilts GB2YT=RR touched -0.151% and was down about six basis points on the day.

Longer-duration gilt yields hit their lowest levels since mid- to late August.

Equivalent German government debt was little changed.

The fall gathered pace after the Bank of England barely got enough offers for one of its regular buy-backs of gilts from the markets - part of its huge stimulus programme to support the British economy - as investors opted to hold on to their bonds.

Investors tend to seek out the safety of government bonds and sell riskier assets at times of political and economic uncertainty, pushing their yields down.

As well as the possibility of failing to get a trade deal with the EU before a Jan. 1 deadline, Britain is also struggling to prevent a fresh pick-up in the number of COVID-19 cases.

Earlier on Tuesday, investors put in bids worth more than 76 billion pounds ($99 billion) of 15-year British government bonds at a sale via syndication of 8 billion pounds worth of debt, a bookrunner said.

The sale was part of Britain's borrowing surge to pay for its huge spending response to the coronavirus crisis.

"We have seen another extremely encouraging indication of the strength and depth of the gilt market," head of Britain's debt office, Robert Stheeman, said.

"I very much welcome this support from market participants, particularly in the context of a very busy financing programme."

Sterling fell sharply for a second day as fears grew that Prime Minister Boris Johnson planned to undermine Britain's Brexit divorce treaty which could scupper the negotiations with the EU about a new trade deal.

Tuesday's fall in two-year yields was on course to be the biggest one-day tumble since April 9, the day the Bank of England extended the government's overdraft facility, offering finance minister Rishi Sunak an alternative way to raise funds.

So far, the extra borrowing capacity has not been used by the government.

($1 = 0.7670 pounds)

