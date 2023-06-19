UK two-year bond yields power past 5% to 15-year high

By David Milliken

LONDON, June 19 (Reuters) - British two-year government bond yields GB2YT=RR rose above 5% for the first time since July 2008 on Monday, as investors ramped up their bets on how fast and how far the Bank of England will raise interest rates.

Financial markets see a 30% chance that the BoE will raise interest rates by half a percentage point to 5% on Thursday, up from around 10% last week, and price in a 65% chance that rates will reach 6% by early next year.

Economists - who were more guarded about rate rises in a Reuters poll last week - are also revising up their expectations for how much the BoE will increase interest rates to tame inflation.

"We suspect inflation will drop all the way to 2.0% only if the Bank of England triggers a recession by raising interest rates from 4.50% now to a peak of 5.25% and keeps interest rates there until the second half of 2024," said Paul Dales, chief UK economist at Capital Economics.

Two-year gilt yields sold off steadily through the day on Monday, when U.S. markets were closed, and peaked at 5.08%, 15 basis points up on the day, at 1540 GMT.

The gilts' yield premium over German two-year bonds DE2GB2=RR widened by 12 bps to 185 bps, its highest since October 2022, when British bond markets were still in tumult after Prime Minister Liz Truss's September "mini-budget".

Yields rose less for longer-dated gilts which are not so sensitive to rate expectations. Ten-year gilt yields GB10YT=RR rose 8 bps to 4.49%, while 30-year gilt yields GB30YT=RR were 3 bps higher at 4.55%.

In contrast to the last two times when gilts fell more on the day - June 13 and May 24 - no major data was behind the further shift upward in rate expectations.

Mohit Kumar, chief European economist at Jefferies, said he thought financial markets had overshot in their expectations for BoE rate increases, given that much of the impact of past rises had yet to be felt.

"The large wave of mortgage refinancing between June and September, coupled with the fact that 57% of mortgages refinanced this year are currently at 2% or below, will constrain the Bank of England," he said.

Average new rates for two-year fixed-rate mortgages rose above 6% for the first time since December, figures from industry data provider Moneyfacts showed earlier on Monday.

(Reporting by David Milliken; editing by Barbara Lewis)

((david.milliken@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7513 4034;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.