UK two-year bond yields hit 5% for first time since 2008

Credit: REUTERS/Phil Noble

June 19, 2023 — 06:09 am EDT

Written by David Milliken for Reuters ->

LONDON, June 19 (Reuters) - British two-year government bond yields GB2YT=RR rose to 5% on Monday for the first time since July 2008, as investors saw an increasingly high peak for Bank of England interest rates.

Two-year yields were up 7 basis points (bps) on the day at their peak, while benchmark 10-year gilt yields GB10YT=RR rose 5 bps to a peak of 4.46%.

Financial markets now see a slightly greater than 50% chance that BoE interest rates will peak at 6% in February 2023, up from just under 50% on Friday.

(Reporting by David Milliken, editing by Alun John)

((david.milliken@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7513 4034;))

