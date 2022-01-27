UK two-year bond yields highest since 2011 after Fed hints at March hike

LONDON, Jan 27 (Reuters) - British two-year government bond yields GB2YT=RR rose to their highest since May 2011 on Thursday, following a rise in U.S. Treasury yields after the Federal Reserve flagged an interest rate rise in March and further policy tightening for 2022.

Two-year gilt yields hit a high of 0.985% at 0807 GMT, up more than 5 basis points on the day.

Benchmark 10-year gilt yields GB10YT=RR were 5 basis points higher on the day at 1.250% at 0811 GMT, some way below the nearly three-year high of 1.300% struck on Jan. 19.

