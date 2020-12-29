UK two-year bond yields fall to record low

LONDON, Dec 29 (Reuters) - British two-year government bond yields GB2YT=RR fell to an all-time low of -0.165% on Tuesday, down by 6 basis points since their last trading day on Christmas Eve and edging past a previous low of -0.161% set on Dec. 21.

Ten-year gilt yields GB10YT=RR were 4 basis points lower at 0.22%, their lowest level since Dec. 23.

(Reporting by David Milliken, Editing by Paul Sandle)

