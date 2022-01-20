UK turns down application to build UK-France power cable

Adds context

LONDON, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Britain on Thursday turned down a planning application for a high-voltage undersea power cable project linking Britain and France.

The project, run by investment firm Aquind, aims to link the power grids of Britain and France to make energy markets more efficient, improve supplies and greater flexibility.

British Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng made the decision to turn down planning, according to government documents.

"The Secretary of State has... decided, in accordance with

Section 104(3), to refuse development consent," the documents said.

A spokesman for Aquind declined immediate comment.

The decision can only be challenged through a judicial review, a letter setting out the decision said. A judicial review involves asking a court to rule on the lawfulness of a decision taken by a governing body.

Aquind says its undersea cable linking England and Normandy would be able to transmit 16,000,00 MWh of electricity each year - around 5% or 3% percent of Britain and France's total annual consumption.

(Reporting by William James; writing by Guy Faulconbridge)

((guy.faulconbridge@thomsonreuters.com; 07825218698;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.