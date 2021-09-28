Commodities

UK troops to drive fuel trucks to gas stations later this week- Sky

Costas Pitas Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/HENRY NICHOLLS

British troops will begin driving fuel tankers to filling stations later this week, Sky News reported on Tuesday, citing a defence source, as panic buying continued with some forecourts running out of supplies.

"A senior defence source says troops are set to start driving fuel lorries to petrol stations later this week after the Ministry of Defence approved an official request for assistance," Sky News tweeted.

