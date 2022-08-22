UK trial lawyers back indefinite strike action from Sept. 5

LONDON, Aug 22 (Reuters) - British lawyers involved in criminal trials have voted to begin striking indefinitely from next month, the Criminal Bar Association (CBA) said on Monday, threatening further disruption to court cases in a dispute over government funding.

Barristers in England and Wales have been taking intermittent action for months, refusing to take on new cases or cover cases for colleagues which have overrun. The CBA said 80% of voting members had now backed escalating the action.

They will now walk out indefinitely from Sept. 5, the day Boris Johnson's successor as new prime minister is due to be announced.

